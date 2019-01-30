Two Koreas Discuss Event to Mark Independence Movement Centennial

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea exchanged opinions on a plan to jointly commemorate the forthcoming centennial of the March First Independence Movement against Japan’s colonial rule.South Korean Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and Kim Kwang-song, acting chief of the North Korean side, met Friday at the joint liaison office in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong.Separately, Seoul’s planned delivery of the antiviral medicine Tamiflu to the North is expected to happen after the Lunar New Year holiday.Unification Ministry’s Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told reporters Friday that working-level coordination is happening on the issue and that the government will provide the medicine swiftly.