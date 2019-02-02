Highway Congestion Begins on First Day of Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

Expressways nationwide reported partial congestion in some areas, but overall the traffic flow was similar to other Saturdays on the first day of the five day long Lunar New Year holiday.As South Koreans head to their hometowns, southbound traffic was expected to peak at around noon and let up past 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Korea Expressway Corporation(KEC).People leaving Seoul at noon will need to drive for five hours and 20 minutes to reach the southern port city of Busan. It will take four hours 20 minutes to reach Gwangju in the southwest and three hours and ten minutes to Gangneung on the east coast.Some four-point-23 million vehicles are expected to hit the road, which is similar to any normal weekend, but with more folks driving long distances, roads could be more congested.The KEC forecasts the heaviest traffic on Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon with Tuesday being the day of the Lunar New Year.However, the longer holiday this year will likely disperse the concentration of travelers, making southbound travel times faster by as much as 90 minutes compared to last year.Travel time back to the capital area is expected to take up to two hours and 50 minutes longer than last year due to congestion.