Authorities Enter Emergency Mode to Contain FMD

Photo : KBS News

The central government and provincial authorities are operating in an emergency mode from Saturday in efforts to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease(FMD) as people begin to move in large numbers to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday.During the holiday period, the government will hold three meetings a day of related agencies to discuss quarantines and check the ongoing situation and implementation of initial measures.Local governments will set up their respective FMD headquarters and situation rooms to monitor developments.Following reported cases of the contagious virus at three farms in Gyeonggi and North Chungcheong provinces, the government has issued a 48-hour standstill order on all livestock farms nationwide until 6 p.m. Saturday.The government will complete emergency vaccinations on all cattle and pigs across the country by Saturday.Also, one-thousand-536 cows have been culled at 22 farms including the three where outbreaks have been confirmed.The FMD crisis alert currently stands at the second highest level in the four-tier system but the government is taking measures that correspond with the highest level of alert.