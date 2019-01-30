Consumer Outlook on Spending Lowest in 2 Years

Photo : KBS News

Consumer outlook on eating-out expenses and spending on clothing is the worst since early 2017 amid concerns of an economic slowdown.According to Bank of Korea data on Saturday, the consumer sentiment index on future expenditures for the dining-out category recorded 90 in January, which is the same as the previous month and the lowest since April 2017.The index on clothing expenses posted 96, also the same as December and the lowest since January 2017.The index measures consumer outlook on spending in six months time compared to current conditions. A reading below 100 means more consumers believe their spending will decrease rather than increase in the future.Experts say when the economy is bad, essential expenditures tend to rise while people try to cut back on spending in nonessential areas such as eating out, clothing, culture and entertainment.