Moon Wishes Safe Travel in Holiday Greetings

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has shared greetings for the Lunar New Year holiday, wishing everyone safe travels.In a video post on his social media on Saturday, the president said a joyful holiday begins with "safety" and asked the government and the people to come together to make the holiday accident free.He said that if travelers look after one another, make sure everyone has seatbelts on and suggest a break “before drowsiness sets in,” road accidents can be prevented.Moon said the government will do its best to ensure the public enjoy the holiday comfortably and safely, and he wished Koreans a warm and cheerful Lunar New Year.