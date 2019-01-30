N. Korea, US to Hold Summit Talks as Early as Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will arrive in South Korea on Sunday for talks with North Korea to prepare for the second North-U.S. summit scheduled for later this month.According to a diplomatic source on Saturday, Biegun will hold working-level talks with his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok-chol as early as Monday. Kim formerly served as Pyongyang's ambassador to Spain.The Beigun-Kim meeting will likely take place at the Panmunjeom truce village at the inter-Korean border.A source said the date and venue of the North Korea-U.S. dialogue does not appear to have been finalized yet but Panmunjeom seems to be the most likely site at the moment.The border village was the location of working-level dialogue between U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim and North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui when they discussed the first summit meeting of their leaders held in Singapore last June.In preparation talks, Biegun and Kim are expected to discuss denuclearization and corresponding measures that will be included in a joint statement to be adopted during the summit.