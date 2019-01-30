UNSC Grants IFRC N. Korea Sanctions Exemption

Photo : KBS News

The UN Security Council's sanctions committee on North Korea has granted a sanctions exemption requested by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies(IFRC).The IFRC announced the news through its Asia Pacific Twitter account, saying the Security Council on Wednesday granted the sanctions waiver for 500 bicycles, medical supplies, water purifiers and other equipment necessary for relief activities in North Korea.The federation explained the bicycles will be used as a means of transport by volunteers at North Korea's Red Cross to deliver medical supplies to North Koreans residing in remote areas.So far, the UNSC North Korea sanctions committee has granted six organizationssanctions exemptions for North Korea aid provision. The other five groups include UNICEF, the Eugene Bell Foundation, Handicap International, the Christian Friends of Korea and First Steps, a Christian charity organization based in Vancouver committed to preventing child malnutrition in North Korea.