Seoul Expresses Concern over Political Chaos in Venezuela

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry expressed concern Friday over the political chaos in Venezuela stemming from the results of its presidential election.In a statement, the ministry said that South Korea hopes democracy will be swiftly restored in Venezuela through a peaceful and democratic process involving all political players.The statement added that Seoul will actively take part in the international community's joint efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis facing the Venezuelan people.The South American nation has been in chaos since President Nicolas Maduro began his second term in office on January tenth.Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who is the speaker of the national assembly, has declared himself the interim president, claiming the election last year was held unjustly and illegally.