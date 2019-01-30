Airport Corp. Begins Selection of On-Arrival Duty Free Store Operators

Photo : YONHAP News

The Incheon International Airport Corporation has begun steps to select the companies that will operate the airport’s first ever on-arrival duty free shops.The corporation said Friday that it has put out a formal notice on the bidding process.Only medium and small-sized companies can bid. Those that do not have previous experience in the duty free business can also apply.The contract period is five years initially in accordance with regulations under the Customs Act but this can be renewed in line with other laws concerning the protection of commercial building tenants.Duty-free shopping for arrival passengers will be available from May at three locations at Incheon International Airport: two in Terminal One and one site at Terminal Two.