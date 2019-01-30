Politics Rain, Snow Expected Sunday

Rain and snow is expected across the nation on Sunday, but will likely stop in the afternoon from the west coast.



The Korea Meteorological Administration said Saturday that 20 to 80 milliliters of precipitation is expected on the southern island of Jeju, ten to 40 milliliters in the southern region and five to 20 milliliters in other areas.



Ultrafine dust concentration is likely to show "normal" levels due to the rain.



Temperatures on Sunday will range between minus one and nine degrees Celcius in the morning and between four and 16 degrees Celcius in the afternoon.