One-Person Households in S. Korea Likely to Near 30% This Year

The proportion of one-person households in South Korea will likely rise to about 30 percent this year.A report by a professor from Hanyang University and data from Statistics Korea on Sunday said that single-person households are expected to account for 29-point-one percent this year.The figure, which stood at nine percent in 1990, soared to 26-point-five percent in 2015 and is expected to reach 34-point-three percent in 2035 if the current pace persists.The annual growth rate is projected to post three-and-a-half percent on average between 2000 and 2035, while those for households with four members or more are predicted to decrease during the period.The comparable figures for two-person households and three-person households are two-point-nine percent and one percent, respectively.