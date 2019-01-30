Gov't Completes Emergency FMD Vaccination

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has completed emergency vaccinations of cows and pigs across the nation following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth (FMD) in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province last week.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Sunday that nationwide vaccinations of some 13-point-four million cows and pigs were completed with the exception of Jeju Island.The ministry said that about eleven-hundred veterinarians from national agricultural and livestock cooperative federations as well as local animal hospitals participated in the vaccinations.As the vaccines are expected to take three to four days to take full effect, the ministry is now focusing on disinfection activities on livestock farms and facilities nationwide, mobilizing 13-hundred equipment including 80 drones.