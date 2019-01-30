Highway Traffic Building up with Lunar New Year Exodus

Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic is building up on expressways nationwide on Sunday, the second day of the five day long Lunar New Year holiday.In the rain or snow across the nation, holidaymakers heading to their hometowns for the nation's biggest holiday are driving at slower speeds.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, southbound traffic is expected to peak between 3 to 4 p.m. and let up around 10 to 11 p.m.People leaving Seoul at noon will need to drive for six hours and 20 minutes to reach the southern port city of Busan. It will take five hours to reach Gwangju in the southwest and three hours and 50 minutes to Gangneung on the east coast.