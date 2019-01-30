'Trump, Xi Could Meet in Da Nang in Late February'

Photo : KBS News

United States President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping are reportedly considering meeting in Vietnam on February 27 and 28 to discuss ways to resolve the trade dispute between their nations.The South China Morning Post reported on Sunday that the Vietnamese coastal city of Da Nang is a possible venue for the meeting between the two leaders, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter.Last Thursday, Trump said that U.S. trade talks with China were going well, adding that he will meet Xi soon to seal a comprehensive trade deal. While no specific plans for a meeting between Trump and Xi were announced, Trump said that there could be more than one meeting.Trump is set to hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in late February at a location in Asia.