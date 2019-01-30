Highways Clogged with Lunar New Year Holiday Travelers

Expressways across the nation are congested with motorists on their way to visit their families for the Lunar New Year holiday.On the third day of the five-day holiday period on Monday, traffic came to a crawl since morning on most sections of major highways heading out of Seoul and major cities.The Korea Expressway Corporation said that as of 9 a.m., the travel time from Seoul to Busan on the 428-kilometer Gyeongbu Expressway was expected to be six hours and 30 minutes. It was expected to take five hours and 30 minutes from Seoul to Mokpo on the southwestern tip of the nation.The state-run agency says about 460-thousand vehicles are expected to leave Seoul on Monday while 360-thousand vehicles are expected to head to the Seoul metropolitan area from provincial cities.The agency says more than four million vehicles will be traveling on the nation's expressways and byways on Monday, with traffic congestion on highways leading out of Seoul peaking around noon and easing up in the evening between 7 and 8 p.m.