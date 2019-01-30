US Envoy to Meet Top S. Korean Officials Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will sit down with top South Korean officials on Monday to coordinate views on North Korea's denuclearization and corresponding measures.Biegun, who arrived in Seoul on Sunday, is set to hold separate meetings with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon and National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong on Monday.During the meetings, Biegun is set to discuss what the planned second U.S.-North Korea summit will address, including the North’s denuclearization, establishing a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula and normalizing Washington-Pyongyang relations.In particular, the South Korean officials are expected to convey to Biegun Seoul’s opinions on dismantling the North’s Yongbyon nuclear facility, establishing a U.S.-North Korea liaison office, declaring a formal end to the Korean War and providing humanitarian aid to the North.The Korean officials are also likely to deliver the government’s views on the issue of reopening the inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Complex and resuming tours to Mount Geumgang, both of which are subject to international sanctions.Following his discussions with South Korean officials, Biegun is set to meet with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Hyok-chol, at the truce village of Panmunjeom on Tuesday to firm up details related to the U.S.-North Korea summit scheduled for later this month.