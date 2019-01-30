N. Korean Media Denounce Japan for Radar Row with S. Korea

North Korean media have strongly denounced Japan for its continuing row with South Korea over Tokyo's radar claims and recent threatening flights by its military aircraft.In an article issued on Monday, the North’s propaganda Web site “Uriminzokkiri” said Japan’s behavior to intentionally worsen its military relations with South Korea is reaching an extreme.The Web site added that the latest actions have revealed Japan’s intent to break the mood for peace on the Korean Peninsula and to push forward its ambition to reinvade the Korean people.Tongil Sinbo, a state-run weekly newspaper, also made a similar assessment, calling Japan "a robber hell-bent on harming others."The article stressed the need to strongly respond to Japan’s hostile policies against Korea that hamper efforts for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and its intention to again invade Korea.