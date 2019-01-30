S. Korea Ranks 5th in Global Crude Steel Production

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea rose to rank fifth in the world in steel production last year, beating out Russia against a backdrop of industry-wide oversupply.According to the World Steel Association on Monday, global crude steel production reached nearly one-point-nine billion tons for 2018, up four-point-six percent compared to a year earlier.China topped the list with its production standing at 928 million tons or more than half of the world’s total production. That figure was up six-point-six percent from 2017. With such growth, China’s share of global crude steel production increased from 50-point-three percent in 2017 to 51-point-three percent in 2018.China was followed by India, Japan and the U.S.South Korea came in fifth after its crude steel production reached 72-and-a-half million tons last year, up two percent from 2017. Its share of global crude steel production stood at four percent.