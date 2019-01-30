US: Biegun to Meet N. Korean Counterpart in Pyongyang Wednesday

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit Pyongyang on Wednesday for working-level talks with his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok-chol.In a press release, the U.S. State Department said the two men will prepare for the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, scheduled for later this month, and "advance further progress on the commitments" they made during their first summit in Singapore.The State Department added the two leaders agreed to the goals of complete denuclearization, transformation of bilateral relations and the building of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.Biegun is currently in South Korea. His North Korean counterpart for the Wednesday meeting formerly served as Pyongyang's ambassador to Spain.