Parties Call for Raising State Honor for Young Freedom Fighter

Photo : KBS News

Lawmakers are expediting efforts to raise the level of decoration that was conferred to the late Japanese colonial era independence activist Yu Gwan-sun.This comes with about a month left to the centennial anniversary of the 1919 Independence Movement Day of March first.According to sources on Tuesday, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Park Wan-joo recently introduced a bill to enact a special law on revising the meritorious decoration bestowed to the schoolgirl freedom fighter.Yu received a merit that ranks third highest in a five-tier system, compared to the highest level of orders granted to other patriotic figures such as Kim Koo, Ahn Chang-ho and Yun Bong-gil.This has raised questions over whether her decoration is underrated.Similar moves are also replicated in the political opposition. Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Lee Myoung-su has also introduced a bill calling for raising the level of merit for Yu to the highest rank.Lee said the government is considering this move to mark the centennial of the March First Independence Movement Day, adding that many other ancestors' achievements are also undervalued.Lee called for a system that will allow the reevaluation of previously conferred state honors.