Koreans Remember Ancestors to Mark Lunar New Year

Photo : KBS News

In accordance with Lunar New Year's Day tradition, South Koreans paid respects to their ancestors at grave sites nationwide Tuesday, holding memorial rituals and enjoying family outings.Cemetery parks were crowded with visitors, and grave sites were dotted with flowers and food.In particular, a special mass memorial was held at the border city of Paju, Gyeonggi Province, for people with war-separated lost kin in North Korea.Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon was among the some one thousand separated family members who took part in the joint ritual at Imjingak Pavilion.Extending comforting words to help ease family members' homesickness, Cho promised continued government efforts in advancing inter-Korean exchanges vis-a-vis face-to-face family reunions or cross-border trips to their hometowns.An organization representing separated families hosts this event every Lunar New Year, and also invites North Korean defectors to jointly pay respects to their ancestors in North Korea.