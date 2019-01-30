Late Worker's Family Reaches Deal with Power Company

Photo : YONHAP News

An agreement has been reached between a power company and the family of a young subcontract worker who was killed on the job in December.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions said Tuesday that bereaved family members of Kim Yong-gyun and a civic group concluded their marathon talks with Korea Western Power Company, the ruling party and government officials at 9 a.m. that morning.Under the agreement, the Western Power Company is to compensate the family and implement measures that better ensure the safety of employees at the Taean Thermal Power Plant in South Chungcheong Province where Kim was killed.This includes safety facilities, employee rest space and an office for the labor union.The ruling Democratic Party and the government also held a briefing Tuesday to announce the establishment of a fact-finding committee on coal power plants which will be tasked with investigating structural causes related to Kim's death.The committee has a deadline to issue its findings by June 30th.The 24-year-old worker was killed in a conveyor belt accident on December eleventh at the Taean power plant. His death sparked public outrage over the treatment of temporary contract workers.Kim will finally be put to rest, with his funeral services to begin February 7th and run through the 9th. His family had put off his burial in an effort to improve working conditions for temporary workers.