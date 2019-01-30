Pro-N. Korea Paper Pays Tribute to Iconic 'Comfort Woman'

Photo : KBS News

​The Choson Sinbo newspaper has issued a commemorative piece on former sex slave turned human rights fighter Kim Bok-dong, who passed away of cancer last week.The Japan-based weekly, published by a pro-North Korean organization, relayed its reporters' meeting with Kim just two months prior in Seoul, and how - despite her physical deterioration - she had warmly welcomed them.The report also praised Kim's dedicated interest in Korean schools abroad and their students.Earlier on January 17th, the newspaper had published an interview it had held with Kim in early December. It also introduced a poem written by a Korean-Japanese poet remembering the elderly victim.Kim, who died at 93, was an iconic figure. She was one of the first to speak publicly of her experience as a sex slave under the Japanese military, and call on the Tokyo government for a genuine apology.Choson Sinbo is published by the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, and is often considered a Pyongyang mouthpiece outside of North Korea.