Photo : KBS News

South Korean consumers prefer neutral colors when it comes to cars, with white being the favorite.According to the 2018 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report issued by Axalta Coating Systems, one out of three vehicles sold in South Korea last year were white.White was trailed by other achromatic shades such as gray, black and silver.Vehicles with such colors are fairly common for many mid-sized models, and they also are easier to fix or resell.