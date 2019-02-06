Trump: 2nd Summit with Kim Jong-un on Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam

Photo : KBS

Anchor: The leaders of the U.S. and North Korea are scheduled to meet on February 27th and 28th in Vietnam for their second summit meeting. U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the summit dates and venue Tuesday night during his State of the Union address.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump (State of the Union address / Feb. 5)]“As part of a bold new diplomacy, we continue our historic push for peace on the Korean Peninsula... "During his State of the Union address Tuesday night at the U.S. Congress, President Donald Trump announced that his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be held on February 27th and 28th in Vietnam.He again emphasized that his relations with Kim are good.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump (State of the Union Address / Feb. 5)]"Our hostages have come home, nuclear testing has stopped, and there has not been a missile launch in 15 months. If I had not been elected president of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea. Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong-un is a good one. Chairman Kim and I will meet again on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam.”He did not specify which city the summit would take place.This came as U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Stephen Biegun is in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang to fine-tune details for the talks.With just three weeks to go, the two sides are expected to discuss a wide array of topics, including the dismantlement and verification of uranium enrichment facilities in the North and a possible establishment of a liaison office between the two states. The U.S.’ corresponding measures could also include declaring a formal end to the Korean War and signing a peace treaty.Trump and Kim met in Singapore in June last year, reaching a vague agreement on denuclearizing North Korea.Vietnam maintains amicable relations with both the U.S. and North Korea. During his visit to Vietnam in July, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said North Korea should follow the successful example of the Southeast Asian communist country, which normalized ties with the U.S. in 1995 after 20-years of severed ties following the Vietnam War.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.