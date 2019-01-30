Report: 75% of January's Record Ultrafine Dust Had Overseas Factors

Photo : KBS News

The highest-ever levels of ultrafine dust observed in South Korea last month are found to have mostly been influenced by overseas factors.The National Institute of Environmental Research, a research institute under the environment ministry, said Wednesday an average of 75 percent of factors contributing to the record ultrafine dust levels logged between January eleventh and 15th came from outside the country.Neighboring countries included in the group were China, Mongolia, North Korea and Japan, among others.Without specifying any country by name, it said high pressure systems near China's eastern Shandong Peninsula and northern region caused winds that pushed pollutants into the Korean Peninsula.With ultrafine dust levels staying above 36 micrograms per cubic meter during the five-day period, levels had peaked at a daily average of 131 micrograms per cubic meter in northern Gyeonggi Province on January 14th, the highest-ever to be tallied since records were taken in 2015.