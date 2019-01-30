Gov't to Keep Vigilance to Prevent FMD Outbreak

Photo : KBS News

With no new case of the foot-and-mouth-disease(FMD) reported since last Thursday, the South Korean government continues to exert all-out efforts to prevent a further spread of the infectious disease.The agriculture ministry said Wednesday that, considering the maximum 14-day incubation period and vaccinations completed last Sunday, the next seven days will be key in determining whether there will be an outbreak of the disease.The ministry has provided 989 tons of quicklime for disinfection to farms in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province and Chungju, North Chungcheong Province where the disease has been reported, as well as farms in eleven nearby cities and counties.When slaughterhouses reopen after the Lunar New Year holiday on Thursday, the ministry plans to carry out a nationwide sterilization of farms and slaughterhouses and send authorities to oversee the sterilization process.The ministry also plans to import additional emergency vaccines through the end of this month.