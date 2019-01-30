Base Fare for Seoul Taxis to Rise to 3,800 Won Starting Feb. 16

Photo : KBS News

The base fare for taxis operating in Seoul will increase to three-thousand-800 won starting February 16th. The starting fare for late-night rides will be four-thousand-600 won.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that the fare increase of 800 won during the day and one-thousand won at night will come into effect at 4:00 a.m. next Saturday.The base fare for large-sized and deluxe taxis will also increase by one-thousand-500 won to six-thousand-500 won.The city government plans to update the taxi meters installed on some 70-thousand taxis over 15 days starting next Saturday.