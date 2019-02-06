Pompeo Sees 'Every Opportunity' for N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that there is "every opportunity" that North Korea will dismantle its nuclear weapons program as promised.In an interview with Fox Business, Pompeo said the U.S. is very hopeful that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will fulfill the commitment he made back in June in Singapore to denuclearize his country, referring to the first summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.Calling the planned second summit between Trump and Kim the "real opportunity for the world," Pompeo said that the North's fulfillment of its commitment is in the best interest of the North Korean people and in the best interest to keep Americans safe as well.He added Kim has told his own people that they need to turn the course and advance the economic conditions inside their country.Trump announced during his State of the Union address Tuesday that his second summit with Kim will be held in Vietnam on February 27th and 28th.