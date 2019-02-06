US, N. Korea to Continue Working-level Talks in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. and North Korea will continue working-level talks in Pyongyang for a second day on Thursday to prepare for the summit between their leaders, set for February 27th and 28th in Vietnam.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok-chol reportedly launched talks in Pyongyang on Wednesday, which sources familiar with the talks project will continue for days.The two sides are expected to discuss steps for North Korea's denuclearization and corresponding measures by the U.S. These steps could include dismantling the North's Yongbyon nuclear facilities and declaring a formal end to the Korean War.Biegun reportedly arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday via a flight across the Yellow Sea from Osan Air Base in South Korea.