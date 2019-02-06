Police Send Fmr Skating Coach's Sexual Assault Case to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have forwarded the sexual abuse case regarding former national speed skating coach Cho Jae-beom to prosecutors on Thursday, with a recommendation for indictment.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency concluded Wednesday that Cho sexually assaulted Olympic short track champion Shim Suk-hee multiple times from August 2014 to December 2017 at locations including national team training venues.The coach was previously found guilty of physically assaulting Shim and three other skaters between 2011 and early last year and was sentenced to ten months in prison in September.The sexual assault claims came to light when Shim appeared to testify against her former coach in an appeals trial late last year. Following the trial, Cho’s sentence was increased to 18 months.He has denied all sexual assault allegations against him.