International WFP to Finalize New Food Aid Program for N. Korea

The World Food Programme(WFP) will reportedly finalize a new 160-million dollar aid program aimed at providing nutritious food for two-point-eight million North Koreans over the next three years.



WFP spokesman David Orr told Radio Free Asia on Wednesday that the new food aid project will be discussed during a meeting of the organization’s board of directors, set to begin February 25th.



The new project, which is based on the UN’s goal of fighting famine and reducing malnutrition in the world by 2030, is aimed at ending malnutrition among North Korean children and women.