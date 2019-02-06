Fine Dust Advisories Issued for Seoul, Gyeonggi

Photo : YONHAP News

Ultrafine dust advisories were issued for Seoul and Gyeonggi Province Thursday after the level of dust particles rose alarmingly.The Seoul Metropolitan Government issued its advisory at 7 a.m. for all areas around the capital.As of 9 a.m., Gyeonggi Province issued its advisory for 20 of its 31 cities and counties including Namyangju, Guri, Gimpo, Goyang, Yongin and Pyeongtaek.Ultrafine dust advisories are issued when the average level of particle matter exceeds 75 micrograms per cubic meter for over two hours.Authorities have advised people with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases to stay indoors, while recommending those who do go outside to wear masks.