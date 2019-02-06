S. Korea, US to Finalize Negotiations for Defense Cost Sharing Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. are expected to finalize negotiations on the amount of Seoul's defense contribution and the validity period of their cost sharing agreement as early as Thursday.Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Soo-hyuck of the foreign affairs committee says the two sides have agreed to set terms for the current year only, and Seoul's total contribution will likely be under one-point-05 trillion won.Lee said the deal could be initialed Thursday, complete government procedures by March and be sent to parliament for review in April.The two allies failed to agree to the new terms of their Special Measures Agreement for the upkeep costs of U.S. troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula before the previous five-year deal expired on December 31st, 2018.Washington has been demanding Seoul to increase its share to one billion U.S. dollars or about one-point-13 trillion won under a one-year contract, to which Seoul has argued its share should not exceed one trillion won under a three- to five-year contract.