'Extreme Job' Becomes First Movie of 2019 to Top 10 Mln in Moviegoers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean comedy "Extreme Job" has become the first movie of 2019 to see ticket sales top ten million, drawing more than five million moviegoers during the five-day lunar New Year holiday.According to box-office figures from the Korean Film Council and CJ Entertainment on Thursday, the film attracted one-point-13 million in attendance on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative ticket sales to ten-and-a-half million.During the five-day holiday which ended on Wednesday, “Extreme Job” drew a total of five-point-25 million moviegoers, breaking the previous record of some four-point-eight million held by “A Violent Prosecutor.”Since its release on January 23rd, the movie also set a new record in terms of drawing the largest audience for the month of January.The movie is estimated to have reaped 91-and-a-half billion won in sales as of Wednesday, or around ten times production costs.Starring Ryu Seung-ryong and Lee Ha-nee, the film is about a team of narcotic detectives who go undercover inside a fried chicken shop to crack down on an organized crime ring.