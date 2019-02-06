Police Investigating Alleged Contract Killing Attempt by Indicted IT CEO

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have launched an investigation into allegations that the head of an IT company indicted for physically abusing his employees also attempted to arrange a contract killing.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said Thursday that Yang Jin-ho, chief executive of cloud storage service company WeDisk and robot developer K-Technology is being questioned on an additional charge of plotting murder.Yang is accused of paying 30 million won to a Buddhist monk in September 2015 to kill his wife's brother-in-law who had been assisting his wife during their divorce.Police say the monk failed to carry out the murder and later returned the money to Yang, but testified that Yang instructed him where to stab the brother-in-law to ensure excessive bleeding.They have also found photos and personal information of the brother-in-law which Yang sent to the monk via his mobile phone.Last December, prosecutors arrested and indicted Yang after video files of the IT firm CEO physically abusing his employees and forcing them to kill animals were released.