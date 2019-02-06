Avg. Unit Price of Auto Exports Breaks Record Amid Rising Demand for SUVs

Photo : YONHAP News

The average unit price for exports of South Korean automakers last year reached a record 15-thousand-400 dollars, surpassing the 15-thousand-dollar mark for the second consecutive year.The Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association(KAMA) said Thursday that the total number of units exported by the country's five carmakers was nearly two-point-45 million, down three-point-two percent from a year earlier.The monetary sum from the shipments came to 37-point-seven billion dollars, one-point-six percent less than the year before.Despite the decreases, the unit price reached the all-time high of 15-thousand-400 dollars from 15-thousand-100 dollars in 2017, thanks to exports of relatively more expensive SUVs.Local manufacturers shipped a record one-point-39 million units of SUVs last year, up six-point-seven percent from the year before.