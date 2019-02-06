Parties Continue to Clash Over Inter-Korean Relations, Court Ruling on South Gyeongsang Gov.

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties are continuing to clash after returning from the Lunar New Year holiday, raising uncertainty over when this month's extraordinary session will open.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) called for nonpartisan cooperation on establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula following the announcement of the second U.S.-North Korea summit set for later this month.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), on the other hand, questioned whether the government and the ruling party were attempting to use the North Korea factor to their advantage ahead of next year's general elections.The parties also clashed over the recent court ruling that sentenced South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo to two years in prison for his involvement in the online opinion rigging conducted by power blogger "druking."While the DP criticized the LKP for neglecting livelihood issues to focus on delegitimizing the outcome of the 2017 presidential election, the LKP urged the DP to stop destroying the Constitution and democracy by questioning the motive behind the ruling.Meanwhile, the floor leaders of the two parties and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party began closed-door talks on Thursday to seek ways to narrow differences and set the schedule for the extraordinary session.