High-quality Taxi Services Likely to Launch in Seoul This Month

Photo : YONHAP News

From as early as this month, high-quality taxi services are likely to launch in Seoul.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday that it issued a license on providing such services to taxi franchise business operator Tago Solutions last Friday.Last year, Tago Solutions recruited a total of four-thousand-564 taxis from 50 cab companies and had unveiled its plan to provide its Waygo Blue and Waygo Lady services on a trial basis.Waygo Blue is a cab-hailing service whereby the nearest taxi is automatically assigned to a customer. Until the customer gets in the car, the cab driver doesn’t know where the customer is headed and cannot refuse the passenger.The Waygo Lady is a service exclusively for women that provides taxis driven by female drivers and is equipped with infant car seats or boosters. Boys aged 12 and under can also ride in these cabs.Tago Solutions is aiming to secure 500 Waygo Lady vehicles and one-thousand drivers for the service by 2020.