Former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon Announces Bid for LKP Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has announced he will run to be the next leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).Oh, who heads the party’s special committee on future visions, revealed his plans during a news conference held at LKP headquarters in Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo District on Thursday.He vowed to save Korea from what he deemed as Moon Jae-in’s incompetent government.Oh stressed the need for the LKP to escape the shadow of ex-President Park Geun-hye in order to revive conservative politics. He said it was a fact that Park had greatly disappointed the people and party members by failing to act in line with the authority bestowed on her by the Constitution.Oh also expressed regret for staking his mayorship on the results of a referendum regarding a free school lunch program, saying he had been too rash. He stepped down from his post as Seoul’s mayor in 2011 following low voter turnout, which nullified the referendum.Oh’s apology was apparently issued to appease members of the party who remain unhappy regarding his actions in 2011.