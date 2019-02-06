Pompeo: Kim Jong-un to Fulfill Denuclearization Commitment

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared optimistic regarding the likelihood of North Korea fulfilling its pledge to denuclearize. His comments come ahead of the second summit between the U.S. and North Korea set for February 27th and 28th in Vietnam.Our Albert Kim has more on Pompeo's interview with American media on Wednesday.Report: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says there is "every opportunity" for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to fulfill his denuclearization promises.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Fox Business Network “Mornings with Maria (Feb. 6)”]Following U.S. President Donald Trump's unusually brief announcement on his upcoming second summit with Kim during his State of the Union address, Pompeo on Wednesday held an interview with Fox Business.While elaborating on the prospect of the denuclearization of North Korea, Pompeo said the U.S. is very hopeful that the North Korean leader will fulfill the commitment he made during his meeting with Trump in Singapore last June.Calling the planned second summit between Trump and Kim a "real opportunity for the world," Pompeo said denuclearization is "in the best interest of the North Korean people and certainly in the best interest to keep Americans safe as well."Pompeo also referred to his meeting with Kim in October last year, saying he has seen Kim telling his own people that they need to turn the course and advance economic conditions inside their country. The top diplomat also stressed that the Trump administration will, in turn, keep its side of the bargain made toward establishing stability on the peninsula and a better future for the North Korean people.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump (State of the Union Address / Feb. 5)]"Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong-un is a good one. Chairman Kim and I will meet again on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam.”In an apparent reference to American envoy Stephen Biegun's trip to Pyongyang, which is currently under way, Pompeo said a team is on the ground to lay foundations for the summit.Albert Kim, KBS World Radio News.