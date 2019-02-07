US, N. Korea Continue Pre-Summit Negotiations for Second Day in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. and North Korea's working-level talks to prepare for their leaders' second summit later this month continued for the second consecutive day in Pyongyang on Thursday.With no details of the meeting released, the top U.S. envoy on North Korea Stephen Biegun and his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok-chol are believed to be hashing out Pyongyang's denuclearization commitments and Washington's corresponding measures.Amid an expected tug-of-war over the North's dismantlement of nuclear and missile facilities, setting up a liaison office and declaring a formal end to the Korean War, it remains to be seen whether the U.S. will agree to easing international sanctions on the North.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said Thursday that it's difficult to speculate when the talks would end, adding Biegun had promised to brief the South Korean government once negotiations are completed.Their meeting comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place on February 27th and 28th in Vietnam.