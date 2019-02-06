Gov't to Invest Over 13 Trln Won to Develop DMZ and Other Border Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will inject more than 13 trillion won over the next decade into developing areas near the border with North Korea, including the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).The Interior Ministry said Thursday that the government's Border Area Policy Deliberation Committee has approved a plan to invest 13-point-two trillion won by 2030 to stimulate tourism and balanced growth in the border area.Development in the border area had previously been stalled because of military security concerns and regulations.The investment will be spent on 225 projects aimed at expanding inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation, promoting balanced regional development, stimulating ecological and peace tourism and expanding social infrastructure.The biggest portion, five-point-one trillion won, will be earmarked for projects on inter-Korean cooperation, such as constructing an inter-Korean cultural experience center in a border town where the severed Gyeongwon Line lies.Another three trillion won will be spent toward various tourism projects, such as setting up walking trails near the DMZ and building ecological experience centers near the Hantan River.