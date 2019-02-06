Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday at 2,203.42

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) was flat Thursday, losing just point-four point to close the day at two-thousand-203-point-42.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining eleven-point-87 points, or one-point-66 percent. It closed the day at 728-point-79.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-124-point-one won.