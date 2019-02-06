Finance Minister Expects Dismal Jobs Figures from January

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top economic policymaker says he expects employment figures from last month to be relatively dismal compared to data from a year earlier.In a meeting with heads of four major government agencies Thursday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said despite recent positive signs, including improved consumer sentiment, corporate investment remains in the doldrums and employment conditions continue to be grave.The minister's remarks come after a relatively large increase in the number of people who found jobs in January 2018, 334-thousand more compared to a year earlier.Hong then called on the heads of the National Tax Service, Korea Customs Service, Public Procurement Service and Statistics Korea to make proactive all-out efforts to mitigate the effects of economic difficulties and risks.