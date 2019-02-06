UN Grants Sanctions Exemptions for Two Humanitarian Projects in N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

The United Nations Security Council has granted sanctions exemptions to allow the Swiss government and a global relief organization to provide North Korea with a series of goods related to drinking water supplies and flood prevention.On its Web site on Wednesday, the Council's North Korea sanctions committee said it granted the waivers for the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation(SDC) and World Vision International last week.The Swiss agency will be able to deliver more than 99-thousand dollars worth of goods including supplies to be used for a solar pump drinking water supply system and a flood prevention project in North Korea.World Vision has been allowed to send an undisclosed value of supplies including wire pipes and 25 tons of cement for the group's Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Project.The sanctions exemptions are valid for six months until July 30th.Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials require sanctions waivers from the UN.