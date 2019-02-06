Moon Mourns Death of Emergency Medical Center Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has extended his condolences over the death of Yoon Han-duk, the chief of the National Emergency Medical Center. The 51-year-old died on duty while working during the Lunar New Year holiday.In a social media post on Thursday, President Moon said he would like to share the pain of the Korean people, and extended words of comfort to the bereaved family including his wife and children.Moon said that Yoon was a proud husband and father and an honorable citizen of the country to whom protecting people's lives and safety in emergency situations mattered more than himself and his family even during the holiday.The president said it was heartbreaking to see the idle bed in one corner of Yoon’s office now without an owner.Moon said that Koreans were sorry and grateful and that he hoped Yoon now rests in peace, adding that his noble spirit will not be forgotten.Yoon is known for his dedicated efforts in establishing an emergency medical system in South Korea including the introduction of exclusive helicopters.He was found in a state of cardiac arrest at his office on Monday.