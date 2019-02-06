Tripartite Dialogue over Flexible Work Hour System May Conclude Soon

Photo : KBS News

A tripartite dialogue over the extension of the unit period of the flexible work hour system may wrap up soon.Lee Chul-soo, the head of a related committee under the government-initiated Economic, Social and Labor Council, told KBS on Thursday that efforts will be made to produce an agreement during a general meeting scheduled for Friday.It was known that the Federation of Korean Trade Unions will propose supplementary measures to the extension plan in order to make sure laborers can work in a safe environment and without salary cuts despite the changes.However, there is prevailing pessimism that labor, management and the government will fail to reach an agreement due to substantial differences over the issue.