Biegun to Stay in N. Korea Thursday to Finalize Details for Trump-Kim Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is expected to continue negotiations with his North Korean counterpart in Pyongyang on Thursday and fly back to South Korea as early as Friday.Diplomatic sources in Seoul revealed the tentative outlook as the U.S. envoy is holding a second day of talks in the North Korean capital on Thursday.A foreign ministry official said that Biegun held talks with South Korean officials before leaving for North Korea, informing the South Korean side that he will brief them on the result of the working-level talks.Beigun and his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok-chol are said to be coordinating the wordings of the summit agreement, which will be released after the second U.S.-North Korea talks scheduled for February 27th and 28th in Vietnam.The two sides are expected to discuss a wide array of topics, including the dismantlement and verification of nuclear facilities in the North and the possible establishment of a liaison office between the two states. The U.S.’ corresponding measures could also include declaring a formal end to the Korean War and signing a peace treaty.Biegun is accompanied by around 20 working-level officials from the White House, the State Department as well as the Pentagon.Japanese media said Kenji Kanasugi, director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, is expected to fly to Seoul to meet Biegun and Seoul's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon later this week.Seoul officials said no meeting has been scheduled between the South Korean and Japanese officials.