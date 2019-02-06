Supreme Court Extends Fmr President Park's Detention

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has decided to extend the detention of former President Park Geun-hye as it seeks more time to deliberate on the influence-peddling scandal that led to her impeachment.The court said Park will remain incarcerated at the Seoul Detention Center until April 16th. It is the third time her detention has been extended since her incarceration over corruption charges.However, it is unlikely she will be released after April 16th even if the court fails to conclude the case by then. Park has already been sentenced to two years in prison for intervening in the then ruling Saenuri Party’s candidate nomination process for the 2016 general elections.The appellate court found Park guilty of corruption and sentenced her to 25 years in prison with a 20 billion won fine last August.